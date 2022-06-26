Remembering the Unparalleled Dominance of Don Hutson

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey noticed that second-year wide receiver Terrace Marshall had taken "a massive leap" in improvement since his rookie season. Marshall, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled mightily in his first season in the league. Stuck behind D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson to begin the season, Marshall battled players like Brandon Zysltra and Shi Smith for opportunities down the stretch as he struggled with injuries. McCaffrey recalled that Marshall spent most of his first offseason on the sidelines with the team's trainers, and ESPN's David Newton noted Marshall has now appeared to have regained the explosiveness that earned him Day 2 draft capital just a year ago.

