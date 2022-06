A woman from Mebane has been arrested after she passed out behind the wheel of a car in which she was allegedly ferrying a stock of illegal narcotics. According to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff, Chelsey Mychelle Rhew suffered what appeared to be a drug overdose at the intersection of NC 119 and Mebane Rogers Road shortly before 9:00 p.m. last Wednesday.

