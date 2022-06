Syracuse football continued its busy recruiting month, so let’s get right to it on this final Monday of June. SU received three commitments last week in 2023 running back Muwaffaq Parkman from Hillsdale (NJ) High, 2023 linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard from Iona (NY) Prep and 2023 defensive lineman Jalil Smith from Abraham (NY) Lincoln. We caught up with Smith after his commitment, who said he felt ‘at home’ during his official visit to Central New York earlier in the month.

