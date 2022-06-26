ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poisonous bite leads police to farm with 110 snakes

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Police say they have discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm in central Germany after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite.

Norway shaken by deadly attack at Pride festival

The 35-year-old had driven to a hospital in Salzgitter, near Hannover, in the early hours of Sunday, telling doctors that one of her rattlesnakes had bitten her in the finger.

While the woman’s condition deteriorated and authorities hastily ordered an antidote from a specialist institute in Hamburg, police visited the farm and it contained dozens of snakes.

In a statement, police said specialists determined that the snakes included both constrictors and poisonous varieties, which weren’t housed in appropriate terrariums. The reptiles were all impounded.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

