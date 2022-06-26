ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Poisonous bite leads German police to farm with 110 snakes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Sunday they discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite.

The 35-year-old woman drove to a hospital in Salzgitter, near Hannover, early Sunday and told doctors there that one of her rattlesnakes bit her finger.

While the woman’s condition deteriorated and authorities hastily ordered an antidote from a specialist institute in Hamburg, police visited the farm in central Germany and found dozens of snakes.

In a statement, police said specialists determined the snake collection included both constrictors and poisonous varieties, which weren’t housed in appropriate terrariums.

The reptiles were all impounded.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Dance floor brawl involving 60 people breaks out on cruise ship

A cruise ship was escorted into port by the US Coast Guard after a brawl involving up to 60 people erupted in a night club onboard.Security staff aboard the Carnival Magic asked the US Coast Guard for assistance in the early hours of 28 June as 40 to 60 passengers became embroiled in a dance floor fight at around 5.20am. It’s unclear what caused the incident, though it is said to have started as a fight between two passengers. The Coast Guard launched a small boat from Staten Island to escort the cruise ship to its home dock in Manhattan,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#German Police#Berlin
The Associated Press

Gang enforcer involved in violent attacks pleads guilty

BOSTON (AP) — A former enforcer for the Latin Kings street gang who according to prosecutors was involved in several violent attacks and shootings targeting rivals has pleaded guilty to federal racketeering and drug charges. Orlando Santiago-Torres, 27, who was an enforcer for the New Bedford chapter of the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

Teen dies, 2 others critical in swimming incident

SEATTLE (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has died and two other young people are in critical condition after they went underwater east of Everett in Lake Stevens. The 13-year-old, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were dropped off at the crowded Davies Beach on Lake Stevens Sunday to swim and play, The Seattle Times reported.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
The Associated Press

Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police shot and killed a man early Monday in the parking lot of a business because he posed a “deadly threat” to officers, authorities said. Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that the man fired a shot at police from his vehicle on Ohio State Route 8 early in a pursuit that followed an attempted traffic stop.
AKRON, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

963K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy