Ciaran (@CiaranRH93) & Matt (@wizardspodcast) are back talking all things New Japan Pro Wrestling. Hot off of the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Show, they are diving deep into the event and talking about the matches and moments that made this one of the most memorable shows of the year. Plus they preview some of the exciting G1 Climax matches. If you are a wrestling fan, and more importantly a NJPW fan, this is the show for you. Remember to rate, review and subscribe.

