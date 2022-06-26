US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;93;68;80;55;A morning t-storm;WNW;11;63%;73%;9. Albuquerque, NM;71;59;70;59;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;5;78%;94%;3. Anchorage, AK;67;51;66;52;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;64%;4%;6. Asheville, NC;78;67;78;60;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;7;75%;93%;4. Atlanta, GA;89;75;83;71;A shower and t-storm;ENE;7;70%;100%;7. Atlantic...www.bigrapidsnews.com
