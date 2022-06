MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As collegiate athletics steam into a new era where the traditional student-athlete is being replaced by the businessman-athlete, where NIL’s impact on the athletes exceeds the impact of one’s GPA and where the Power 5 conferences seem situated to exercise that power, the Big 12 has taken a bold and unconventional step in naming Brett Yormark as its new commissioner.

