‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office Becoming Tom Cruise’s Biggest Hit Ever

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took 30 years to convince Tom Cruise to make a sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” hit by Tony Scott, but the decision has definitely paid off. Today, “Top Gun Maverick” crossed the $ 1 billion mark worldwide, becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing film ever worldwide. That’s also the second-highest grossing film since...

