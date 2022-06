Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has an option on the table if he wants to take the ring and run. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Monday that the Dallas Mavericks are considered to be among the most serious suitors for the unrestricted free agent Payton this offseason. Slater notes however that the Warriors are still seen as the favorites to re-sign Payton, who loves the team and the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO