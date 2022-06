It is currently one of the most popular subgenres of Rap culture right now, but there have been several people who have questioned the longevity of Drill music. There are some who just simply aren't fans, but others are concerned with the authorities as they crack down on Drill artists by the masses, especially considering the ongoing news about artists being named in RICO cases as well as arrested for other alleged crimes.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO