7,563 Santa Clauses to Hit the Atlantic City Streets

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — About 6,000 workers at four Atlantic City casinos are preparing to go on strike Friday morning, ahead of a historically busy Fourth of July weekend.
The workers, who are members of UNITE HERE Local 54, include housekeepers, bartenders, catering staff and cooks at The Borgata, Caesar’s, Harrah’s and Tropicana.
The union is demanding higher wages, claiming current salaries are lower compared to salaries at similar jobs in the market. Union representatives believe higher wages could attract more workers, which would alleviate an ongoing casino labor shortage.
Gloria Rosario, a chef at The Borgata, said all week customers at...
