Atlantic City, NJ

7,563 Santa Clauses to Hit the Atlantic City Streets

By Joe Kelly
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 3 days ago
Get ready for an onslaught of Santa Clauses hitting the streets of Atlantic City this December. The event is the Santa Hustle - a race series coming to Atlantic City on December 11th. Races include a...

