Facebook readers were surprised and outraged when they saw a Facebook post advertising the 30 year anniversary of the Dunkin’ at 189 Sockanosset Road in Cranston over the last 24 hours. Shortly before 9am people lined up to be one of the first 100 guests who would receive free coffee for a year. But a misprint in the Facebook post falsely explained that the promotion was, “Open to White Cranston, RI, residents in the Cranston area.”

CRANSTON, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO