Event honors police and their vehicles

By Steve Euvino Times Correspondent
tncontentexchange.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDYER — A local eatery and a classic car club teamed Saturday to showcase local police departments and their vehicles. Pop’s Italian Beef and Sausage and A’s R Us Model A Club presented the initial Police Appreciation Night and Car Show that showcased the “best and fanciest” police...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Stop the child killings. Joshua Avina, 15, hit by trucker on bike, is 4th kid to die this month.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as more information becomes available. Chicago’s already-heartbreaking and disgraceful list of children fatally struck by speeding, distracted, or otherwise negligent adults in motor vehicles this month just got even longer. Earlier in June, drivers struck and killed three kids on scooter, bike, and foot, respectively: Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; and Ja’Lon James, 11.
CHICAGO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Four Chicago men charged with passing altered money in Ballard, McCracken

Four Chicago men were arrested in Ballard County over the weekend after a multi-agency investigation into altered money. Authorities received tips about altered bills that were used at Dollar General stores in Wickliffe, Barlow, and Kevil. Deputies said they were able to confirm lower denominations had been modified to look...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Loaded semi-auto rifle in truck brings felony weapons charge | Police reports June 20-26

Riverside police arrested a 34-year-old Munster, Indiana, man who was later charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon after police found a loaded .762-caliber semiautomatic rifle along with a drum magazine for the rifle loaded with 70 rounds and three loaded handgun magazines inside his pickup truck during a routine traffic stop on June 23 at about 3:25 p.m. on Ogden Avenue.
RIVERSIDE, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

The body of a Florida man recovered in Lake Michigan

The body of a Florida man was recovered in Lake Michigan. Officials were called to Porter Beach, Monday morning, on reports of two people in the water. Witnesses say that 38-year-old, Thomas Kenning, saw a young girl in the lake, struggling. Kenning went into the water and helped the girl...
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

Motorcyclist killed in Elk Grove Village crash

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Elk Grove Village. At around 8 a.m., police responded to the area of Busse Road and Touhy Avenue on the report of a crash. Police said a semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old woman from Landon, South Carolina, and a motorcyclist […]
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
city-countyobserver.com

Local Trooper Named 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year

Lowell– Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
LOWELL, IN
chicagopopular.com

Videos show a large group swarming Lakeview streets again; 2 arrested,

Videos show a large group swarming Lakeview streets again; 2 arrested, 1 stabbed. Another large group of young people descended on Lakeview last night, dancing on squad cars, jumping on top of a CTA bus, and blocking the street as Chicago police once again summoned backup units from other districts to help contain it all.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Champaign man hurt in deadly Kankakee Co. crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man. The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

