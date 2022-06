While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO