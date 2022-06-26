ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adopt a pet for just $10 during LMAS 'Let Freedom Wag!' event

By WLKY Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now through July 6, Louisville Metro Animal Services will be offering $10 adoptions on all kittens, puppies, and small dogs...

spectrumnews1.com

UofL students foster dogs through 4 Paws for Ability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may see more paws at the University of Louisville, including one 9-month-old pup named Cashew who has become pretty popular on campus. That’s thanks to 4 Paws for Ability, students, including Koby Batts, can take their four-legged friends to class. “My girlfriend’s talked about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'IncrediBugs' exhibit hitting the Louisville Zoo this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's newest seasonal attraction is set to open this summer. "IncrediBugs" is a new exhibit that features 18 animatronic bugs and insects including butterflies, a dragonfly and a hissing cockroach. The exhibit is open now until Sept. 18 and is free with zoo admission...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weekly 'Pups on the Patio' kicks off at seltzer bar in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a dog day of summer for a local business giving back to support some furry friends. The Local Seltzery in NuLu hosted the "Pups on the Patio," an event in partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society to benefit animals on Sunday. The craft seltzer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

After Two Years, NuLu Fest Will Return For An In-Person Event

After a two-year hiatus, NuLu Fest will return in-person this fall. The free street festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the 600, 700, and 800 blocks of East Market Street. There’ll be live music from sonaBLAST! Records artists, though the lineup...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kolomkobir.com

Louisville Zoo seal pup dies 7 weeks after birth

The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their newest babies.The zoo announced that Emmy, a seal pup that was just 7 weeks old, died this week.Emmy was born on April 29. She died on Monday.The zoo said the pup was born underweight and had not been gaining weight as fast as expected, despite good maternal care from her mother, Tonie.Previous: Louisville Zoo announces baby boom | Watch that story in the player above.As a result, Glacier Run keepers and veterinary staff intervened to provide supportive care through supplemental feeding and fluid therapy. Despite their efforts, Emmy was still unable to gain weight, the zoo said.Zoo officials said that while her passing has been tough on the Louisville Zoo team, this is not an uncommon occurrence in nature. They said up to one-third of harbor seal pups don't survive on the coasts due to starvation, malnutrition, infection and predation."Losing an animal — especially this young — is always hard," said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Zoo Senior Veterinarian. "I'm so proud of the staff for all their efforts; we gave Emmy every chance we could. We are grateful for the many consultations provided by experts around the country and we appreciate the community's support."A necropsy will be performed and results will be released at a later date. </p><div> <strong class="dateline">LOUISVILLE, Ky. —</strong> <p>The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their newest babies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hardin County facing issues with recycling program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Government officials in Hardin County are asking residents to recycle properly after trailers have been overflowing with trash, potentially putting the program at risk of shutting down. Hardin County Recycling is managed by county government, offering seven locations for people to drop off recyclable items. Started...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

More than 100 southern Indiana businesses participating in SoIN Fun Trail

Ind. — TheSoIN Fun Trail returns to Southern Indiana, giving families deals, discounts and ways to stay busy. The 2022 trail brings even more discounts and prizes from more than 100 participating businesses. In its second year, the SoIN Fun Trail encourages visitors and residents to explore restaurants,...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Jefferson Memorial Forest closing portion of park early in response to continuous vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors of the Jefferson Memorial Forest's Horine Reservation said it's been a busy few weeks around the area. "I mean, cars are coming all hours of the night," said Bill Casey, a neighbor to the reservation. "When they come the headlights shine right into my window. And sometimes they're really loud cars, like they have their music turned up."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

'Hometown Heroes' program honoring Louisville icons with banners throughout city relaunched in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program honoring Louisville icons is back. "Hometown Heroes" relaunched Tuesday, with the reprinted banner of Muhammad Ali. Muhammad Ali's Hometown Heroes banner was replaced at the LG&E building at Third Street and River road. Lonnie Ali, Ali's widow, says it wasn't hard to notice that the boxer's face had faded over the years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Louisville’s Newest Exclusive Facial Treatment

These days, there are plenty of options available for those who want to look younger: serums, creams, fillers, injectables, surgical procedures, and even supplements. These solutions aren’t one-size-fits-all — and it’s important to consult with professionals to determine the best fit for you — but we love staying in the know on the latest options. So, when we caught wind of an exclusive new treatment coming to Louisville, we asked one of our writers to sit in on a private training session to learn all about it. Coming with a hefty price tag of $6,500, this certainly isn’t your average facial, but the unique method and its reported results are intriguing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

The Georgetown Bakery’s new location is only the first step

Your periodically diligent digital editor is a Georgetonian, born and bred. I speak neither of the garden variety Georgetowns to be found in Queensland, India, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Alberta, Malaysia or Guyana, nor of the Georgetowns situated in 33 other American states apart from Indiana, where there are five of them.
GEORGETOWN, IN
wdrb.com

WDRB Anchor Christie Battista gets engaged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the WDRB family has a lot to celebrate this week. Anchor and Reporter Christie Battista is now engaged. Her boyfriend, Craig, got down on one knee over the weekend. He proposed while the couple was hiking at Red River Gorge with their family — and she said yes!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Volunteers help low-income, elderly residents with free home repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An organization dedicated to helping low-income elderly and disabled homeowners gathered teams of volunteers Saturday to help with free home repairs. The New Directions Repair Affair went to multiple homes in Louisville and southern Indiana for various projects including landscaping, painting, power washing, deck repair and flooring replacement. Crews even helped with the construction of a wheelchair ramp.
LOUISVILLE, KY

