Brunswick, OH

Your 2022 guide for 4th of July Fireworks in Northeast Ohio

By AJ Smith
 3 days ago
Looking for fireworks this Fourth of July in Northeast Ohio? Look no further, we’ve compiled a list of the events, festivals, parades and fireworks happening to celebrate this Independence Day.

Ashtabula County

Conneaut

The Conneaut Port Authority will be hosting their 4th of July Fireworks Display on Saturday, July 2 at 9:45 pm.
Geneva on the Lake

At 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Geneva on the Lake will be hosting its fireworks at the Geneva-on-the-Lake Municipal Golf Course.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village

Bay Village will have their Gala Fireworks Display at 9:45 pm on Monday, July 4 to conclude Bay Days 2022. Bay Days will take place from June 30 to July 4 and will have rides, a carnival fare, local community booths and a car show.
Berea

The city of Berea will have its signature Fourth of July celebration, the Grindstone Festival July 3 and July 4 with fireworks closing out the festival. The celebration will have food vendors, live entertainment, paddle boat rides and inflatables.
Broadview Heights

The city will have their Home Days July 7 through July 10. It will feature rides, concerts, raffles, a petting zoo and a fireworks display Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8 at 10:30 pm.
Downtown Cleveland

Minute Men HR will host a “Light Up the Lake” fireworks celebration. This family-friendly event on July 4 will begin at dusk over Lake Erie from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20.

Downtown viewing areas include:

  • Flats West Bank: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk, Superior Viaduct, Wendy Park and Whiskey Island
  • Flats East Bank: Flats East Bank Boardwalk, Settlers Landing, and Flats East Bank restaurants
  • North Coast Harbor: Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Edgewater Beach and Kirtland Park

Lakewood

The city will host The Lakewood Project, a free concert in Lakewood Park before the fireworks on Monday, July 4 at 7:00 pm.
Mayfield Village

Join the city of Mayfield Village for a Neil Diamond tribute Saturday, June 2 at 6:30 pm ending with a fireworks show at 10:00 pm at the Parkview Pool.
Strongsville

The city will host its annual Fourth of July festival on July 4, 2022, at 6:30 pm and will include inflatables, face painting, balloon animals and the Kona Ice truck before the fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Westlake

The city of Westlake will have fireworks a the Clague House Museum at Dusk on Monday, July 4.
Erie County

Sandusky

Cedar point will have its annual Light Up the Point Monday, July 4 at 10:00 pm. Just before the fireworks ticketholders can enjoy a buffet from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
Geauga County

Auburn Township

Join the Auburn/Bainbridge community for a fireworks display that starts on Friday, July 1 at dusk at Kenston High School Campus, located at 9800 Bainbridge Road. Rain date for fireworks is Sunday, July 3
Chardon

Fireworks begin at dusk on Saturday, July 2 at Chardon High School for Chardon’s firework show. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to enjoy the show.
Lake County

Fairport Harbor

The 2022 Mardi Gras in Fairport Harbor Village will be held from July 1-4 and will feature rides, games, food and live entertainment. The fireworks display is slated for July 3.
Mentor

National recording artist, The Verve Pipe, will perform on the main stage at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on Monday, July 4 at 8:00 pm with a spectacular 25-minute fireworks display to immediately follow the concert.

Several popular local food trucks will be serving their festival favorites including burgers, gyros, pizza and more. The amphitheater grounds open at 6:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets
Lorain County

Avon Lake

In Avon Lake, enjoy music and food trucks at Weiss Field at 5:30 pm with the fireworks display to follow at dusk on Friday, July 1.
Elyria

The city of Elyria’s fireworks and festivities include food, games and live bands on Friday, July 1 beginning at 6:00 pm with fireworks at dusk.
Lorain

The Lorain Port and Finance Authority will sponsor its annual fireworks display at 301 Lakeside Avenue on Monday, July 4 at dusk.
North Ridgeville

The Freedom Festival and Fireworks will be held at Victory Park Ohio, 7777 Victory Lane on Sunday, July 3. Gates open at 5:00 pm with activities, entertainment, food and beverages, and fireworks at approximately 10:00 pm.
Medina County

Brunswick

The City of Brunswick is hosting its annual fireworks display on Sunday, July 3 at around dusk or at 9:30 p.m. at the Brunswick High School campus.
Valley City

Join Valley City Monday, July 4 at Mill Stream Park at 7:00 pm for a concert by Soundcheck and refreshments with fireworks kicking off at dusk.
Wadsworth

A fireworks spectacular will be held on Friday, July 1 in Downtown Wadsworth. There will be food trucks with over 30 downtown restaurants and retailers starting at 6:00 pm. Fireworks will kick off at around 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Portage County

Aurora

The city of Aurora will have a Grand Marshal Celebration and Festival at Kiwanis-Moore Park Monday, July 4 that will include food trucks and music. Fireworks will be at dusk at Pioneer Trail Ballfields.
Hiram
Hiram village will have their annual fireworks display at the Hiram College Football Field on Sunday, July 3. They will begin at dusk. Donations to the Hiram Firefighter's Association to help offset the costs are welcomed.
Streetsboro

Streetsboro will join in with the city of Aurora for fireworks at Pioneer Trail Ballfields on July 4 at dusk.
Stark County

Canton

City of Canton—Independence Day Fireworks will be held at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum on Monday, July 4 at dusk.
Massillon

Fireworks will be held Sunday, July 3 at 9:45 pm at Duncan Plaza Amphitheater
Summit County

Akron

The City of Akron and Lock 3 will launch fireworks from the Akron Executive Airport the display will begin at 9:45 pm on Monday, July 4.
Fairlawn

The City will once again celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4 at Bicentennial Park (3486 S Smith Road). Doug Kaufman will play beginning at 5:30 pm followed by Cleveland's Breakfast Club at 8:00 pm. Fireworks will begin at approximately 10:00 pm. Food trucks will begin serving at 5:00 p.m.
Hudson

The city of Hudson puts on its annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at dusk on Friday, July 1 at Barlow Farm Park. There will also be food trucks for attendees to enjoy beginning at 7:00 pm.
Tuscarawas County

New Philadelphia

The city of New Philadelphia will have its gigantic fireworks display Saturday, July 2 at 10:00 pm at Practice Field.
Wayne County

Orrville

The Orrville Firefighters Fire in the Sky will include a carnival from Wednesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3 and will conclude with an action-packed firework show Sunday, July 3 at 10:15 pm.
Wooster

The city of Wooster’s 4 of July Fireworks Festival will have food and family entertainment prior to the fireworks at 10 PM at the corner of Burbank and Oldman Roads.
Have a safe holiday.

