Cleveland, GA

Mr. Harold Gilmer Palmer, age 64, of Cleveland

By Trent Crawford
 3 days ago

Harold G. Palmer, 64, passed away, Sunday, June 26, in the Hospice Unit at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville, Georgia. Harold fought a brave six-year battle with colorectal cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Cleveland, Georgia and Harold was the only child of the late H. Ray Palmer and Viola...

James Edward “Jim” Gant, Sr., Age 72

James Edward “Jim” Gant, Sr. passed away at home June 28, 2022 following a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife of 51 years, Norma Ray Pennington Gant. He is survived by Jim (Angie) Gant Jr., Heather Gant, Michael (Mechelle) Gant, Bryan (Helen) Gant, and David (Katherine) Gant; sixteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother Leta Harris, brother Bruce Gant, Jr., sister Claire Householder, and several nieces and nephews.
CLEVELAND, GA
Thom Parrish, age 92, of Demorest

Thom Parrish, age 92, of Demorest, Georgia fell asleep in death on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Survivors include his loving wife, Diane Parrish, of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, David and Debbie Parrish, of Woodstock; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Randall Black, of Demorest; son, Matthew Parrish, of Atlanta; daughter, Lisa Parrish, of Albany, LA; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Janet Parrish, of Warrior, AL.
DEMOREST, GA
Shirley Ann Taylor, Age 81 Cleveland

Shirley Ann Taylor, age 81, of Cleveland, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Mrs. Taylor was born on February 7, 1941, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to the late Vincent and Cora Lee Little Karr. She was a retired secretary for the University of Pennsylvania at Edinboro and was a member of Cleveland United Methodist Church, where she participated in United Methodist Women.
CLEVELAND, GA
Joan M. Feorino, Age 91 Clarkesville

Joan M. Feorino, 91, of Clarkesville, GA, a devoted wife and mother, died June 26 at home with her beloved family. Joan was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Ahearn. She graduated from Brooklyn Girls High School. At age 17 she became a secretary at a legal firm in N.Y. When she was 19, she met Paul M. Feorino on a blind date. The two married on April 28, 1951, in New York and marked 71 years of steadfast love shortly before her death.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Linda Gaddis Coker, age 77 of Dahlonega

Mrs. Linda Gaddis Coker, age 77 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born on March 15, 1945 in Hall County to the late Odell Gaddis and the late Olean Ramey Gaddis. Those who know Linda had a great example of a “virtuous woman”, as...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Carolyn Sue Luthi, Age 79 Clarkesville

Carolyn Sue Luthi, age 79 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born in the small town of Dockery in Richmond, Missouri on June 10, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Donald Franklin & Pauline Schofield Maddux. Carolyn was a cosmetologist for over 60 years and was the owner of The Master’s Touch in Clarkesville for over 40 years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, accomplished cook, and enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Carolyn was a very loving wife, dedicated mother, and doting grandmother. She loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. Carolyn attended Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Jack J. Davis, Age 92 Cleveland

Jack J. Davis, age 92, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Mr. Davis was born on June 4, 1930, in Upson County, Georgia, to the late John and Sindia Davis. He was a poultry grower and a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Jack drove a school bus for over 24 years and was also employed by Talon for several years. He enjoyed the time he spent performing with his wife and late daughter in The Davis Trio. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Davis; brothers, Herman Davis, Robert Davis, Joe Davis, and J.W. Davis; sisters, Florence Carter, Eunice Edge, Lena Hicks, and Nora Barrett.
CLEVELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police close road to investigate 'suspicious package' near Johns Creek women's clinic

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police in Johns Creek said a report of a suspicious package at a women's health clinic prompted law enforcement to close down a road on Wednesday morning. Police said the incident happened at 2750 Old Alabama Road, the address of Women's Clinic of Atlanta. The clinic provides sexual health services, including abortion screenings and post-abortion exams.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
styleblueprint.com

This Georgia Home Defines ‘Woodsy Chic’

From state parks, nature centers, and a botanical garden to visual arts centers and historic monuments, Gainesville, GA, has scenery in spades. Not to be confused with the town in Florida of the same name, this Gainesville is a significantly less-populated area that boasts that wonderfully charming Southern small-town feel. It even earned the moniker “Hospitality Capital of the World” when it hosted the 1996 Olympic rowing and kayaking events. Situated by Lake Lanier at the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills, Gainesville offers a heavily wooded area with outdoor adventure, water recreation galore, and homes worth putting on your radar.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest in murder in Madison Co

A Madison County man accused in the shooting death of a teenager in Hull has surrendered to police in Atlanta. 19 year-old Antonio Walton faces charges that include murder and aggravated assault. Corey Chatham, also 19 years old, was killed late last week in what the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says appears to have been a drug-related shooting.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Search for missing hiker in state park in Dawson Co

Tuesday was another day of searching in Dawson County, still trying to find 21 year-old Sidiki Kebe, who was last spotted on trail cameras last weekend, hiking near Amicalola Falls. From WSB TV…. Officials are searching for a man who disappeared days ago near a popular state park in north...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Black bear sighted in Buford near Robert Bell Parkway

Residents in Buford should be on alert as a one-year-old bear cub has been sighted in the area of Robert Bell Parkway/Bona Road/Forest Street area. Multiple readers confirmed the report of the bear sighting to the North Gwinnett Voice on Sunday, June 26 in the vicinity of Robert Bell Parkway. However, posts from the Nextdoor app said that the bear has been seen in the Shadburn Ferry Road and the Lake Lanier Islands areas as well.
beckersasc.com

Georgia ENT clinics owner sentenced to 3 years in prison for fraud

Jeffrey Gallups, MD, owner of a chain of Alpharetta, Ga.-based medical clinics, has been sentenced to three years in prison for a scheme in which the former Georgia insurance commissioner also has been indicted, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported June 28. Dr. Gallups profited from ordering physicians who worked at his...
ALPHARETTA, GA
WGAU

Area briefs: AthFest in Athens, indictments in Franklin Co

Another AthFest is in the books: the downtown music festival returned to the summer calendar for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with dozens of mostly Athens-based bands performing on street stages and in a variety of venues in downtown Athens. Five new members of the Athens Music Walk of Fame were named during the festival: Bloodkin, Tituss Burgess, The Glands, Ishues, and Love Tractor will be enshrined on the plaques that mark the music walk through downtown Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Humphrey Retires As Library Program Manager

(Cleveland)- After 14 years, Michael Humphrey is retiring as the Program Manager at the White County Library in Cleveland. Humphrey said he will miss the relationships and most of the patrons. He plans to catch up on his reading and do some kayaking. His successor is already on the job,...
CLEVELAND, GA

