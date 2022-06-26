Mr. Harold Gilmer Palmer, age 64, of Cleveland

Jack J. Davis, age 92, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Mr. Davis was born on June 4, 1930, in Upson County, Georgia, to the late John and Sindia Davis. He was a poultry grower and a member of Antioch Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Jack drove a school bus for over 24 years and was also employed by Talon for several years. He enjoyed the time he spent performing with his wife and late daughter in The Davis Trio. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Davis; brothers, Herman Davis, Robert Davis, Joe Davis, and J.W. Davis; sisters, Florence Carter, Eunice Edge, Lena Hicks, and Nora Barrett.
