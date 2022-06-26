ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC apartment fire prompts evacuation, road closure

By FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
An apartment fire and subsequent evacuation prompted the closure of 300 East at 700 South Sunday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, crews arrived at an apartment complex at 761 S. 300 East at 12:15 p.m., where they were able to contain the flames to the unit where the fire originated.

One adult and one child were assessed for smoke inhalation and released on scene.

The American Red Cross will help those who were evacuated until the building is deemed safe enough to return.

Fire crews block off the road as they work to evacuate apartment residents.
