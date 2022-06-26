ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 killed, another wounded in West Side CTA bus shooting

By Jewell Hillery, Alonzo Small
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – A teenager is dead after police say two gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus in Garfield Pak Sunday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, just after 1:15 p.m., two men boarded the bus in the 300 block of S. Pulaski, walked towards the back and fired shots at a male victim.

Police said the shooters then exited the bus and fled eastbound.

A police source told WGN News that the shooters were armed with an assault rifle and a semi-automatic handgun.

First responders took the 17-year-old shooting victim to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old victim sustained a graze wound to the head but refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

CTA issued the following statement:

According to preliminary information, there were reports of a disturbance onboard a SB #53 Pulaski bus at Pulaski and Jackson. The #53 bus is still running and there are no delays to service.

The shooting rattled CTA bus passengers, like Alnita Silas.

“You get on a bus and shoot someone?” Silas said. “It’s crowded. You got kids.”

Silas says she wasn’t on the bus when the crime took place but added that she was not surprised to hear about another shooting in her neighborhood.

“I usually take the Madison and Pulaski bus, you know, to the Blue Line and something told me to reroute and don’t take the Pulaski bus today,” Silas said.

Police announced no arrests in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

