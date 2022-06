HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re cranking the thermostat back up today, but we’ll leave the dew points a little lower ... for now. While we were expecting a few more clouds than we got yesterday, we still had some. I cut grass and it nearly a perfect day to do it. If you do something like that today, do it early or late. While it will not feel too soupy today, the air temperatures will soar back into the upper 80s this afternoon, so you need to be careful about your outdoor activities, especially in the heat of the afternoon (noon-5 p.m.). That, along with the sunny skies we expect to see all day long, will wear you down fast if you don’t take your heat precautions. Stay hydrated!

