Former Valdosta Prison officer pleads guilty to attempted cover-up of inmate assault

VALDOSTA — A former supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison pleaded guilty in federal court recently for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate.

Geary Staten, 31, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate incarcerated at the facility before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson. Staten faces a statutory maximum three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Many corrections officers do honorable work, but officers and their supervisors who turn a blind eye or even cover up crimes against the people under their watch are committing a serious offense that our office will simply not ignore,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Prisoners should serve their sentences without being assaulted or extorted; our office will work to uphold the civil rights of all people, including the incarcerated.”

“By violating his sworn oath as a corrections officer, Staten betrayed every honest, hard-working officer, and stooped to behaving like the criminals he was sworn to protect,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said. “The abuse of inmates by prison staff will not be tolerated by the FBI and will always be pursued for prosecution.”

According to court documents and statements made in connection with the guilty plea, while Staten was on duty as a supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison, several VSP correctional officers unlawfully used force on an inmate in violation of the inmate’s constitutional rights.

Staten was aware of the assault but instead of reporting or otherwise notifying law enforcement authorities of these felony violations, he took steps to conceal the offense by (1) directing the involved officers (Officer Brian Ford, Officer Jamal Scott and Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, all of whom have pleaded guilty to federal offenses in connection with the incident) not to write any report to VSP officials or any other Georgia Department of Corrections officials regarding the unlawful use of force; and (2) failing to write such a report himself, despite knowing such a report was required.

The case was investigated by FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Solis of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and trial attorneys Katherine G. DeVar and Nicole Raspa of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.