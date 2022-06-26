ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Former Valdosta Prison officer pleads guilty to attempted cover-up of inmate assault

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20E6RE_0gMkpJVz00
A former supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison pleaded guilty in federal court recently for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate. Special Photo: Georgia Health News

VALDOSTA — A former supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison pleaded guilty in federal court recently for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate.

Geary Staten, 31, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony for attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate incarcerated at the facility before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson. Staten faces a statutory maximum three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Many corrections officers do honorable work, but officers and their supervisors who turn a blind eye or even cover up crimes against the people under their watch are committing a serious offense that our office will simply not ignore,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Prisoners should serve their sentences without being assaulted or extorted; our office will work to uphold the civil rights of all people, including the incarcerated.”

“By violating his sworn oath as a corrections officer, Staten betrayed every honest, hard-working officer, and stooped to behaving like the criminals he was sworn to protect,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said. “The abuse of inmates by prison staff will not be tolerated by the FBI and will always be pursued for prosecution.”

According to court documents and statements made in connection with the guilty plea, while Staten was on duty as a supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison, several VSP correctional officers unlawfully used force on an inmate in violation of the inmate’s constitutional rights.

Staten was aware of the assault but instead of reporting or otherwise notifying law enforcement authorities of these felony violations, he took steps to conceal the offense by (1) directing the involved officers (Officer Brian Ford, Officer Jamal Scott and Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, all of whom have pleaded guilty to federal offenses in connection with the incident) not to write any report to VSP officials or any other Georgia Department of Corrections officials regarding the unlawful use of force; and (2) failing to write such a report himself, despite knowing such a report was required.

The case was investigated by FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Solis of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and trial attorneys Katherine G. DeVar and Nicole Raspa of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
douglasnow.com

Clinch woman arrested for allegedly stabbing victim multiple times

A Clinch County woman, 44-year-old Mary Shannon Smith, was recently charged for allegedly pulling behind a woman's vehicle in her driveway and stabbing her "multiple times." Deputies also stated that Smith was said to have contacted 911 shortly before the incident occurred and made complaints regarding the victim's driving. Officials...
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
US News and World Report

Ex-Officer Pleads Guilty in Georgia Inmate Assault Cover-Up

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A former supervisory officer at a Georgia prison has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he tried to cover up the assault of an inmate by guards. Geary Staten faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to failing to inform authorities of a felony, the office of U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Man arrested after allegedly burning girlfriend's clothes

Officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office recently arrested a man who allegedly burned a pile of his girlfriend's clothes in a fire near her front porch. The suspect, 42-year-old Steven Eugene Sellers of Douglas, is also accused of stealing two of her TVs on the same day. According to...
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Douglas man arrested for murder in Lanier Co. shooting

LAKELAND – A Douglas man has turned himself in for a shooting death and aggravated assault of three men traveling on Hwy 221 in Lanier Co. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Shamond Jaquavious Campbell, age 18, of Douglas turned himself in and is currently in the Coffee County Jail. Campbell is charged with one count of felony murder and four counts of aggravated assault.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTXL ABC 27 News

Valdosta Police Department makes arrests in shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department announced Wednesday two arrests in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday. Demetrius G. Bellamy, age 30 of Ray City and Aquavious L. Morgan, age 29 of Valdosta, were arrested. Bellamy was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

1 charged in Lanier Co. shooting death, aggravated assault

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old is facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to a Lanier County shooting that left one dead and others injured, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Shamond Jaquavious Campbell was charged with felony murder and four counts of aggravated assault in...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Corrections Officers#Prison Officer#Correctional Officers#Violent Crime#Staten
douglasnow.com

GBI makes arrest in fatal shooting of Savion McRae

A 19-year-old of Douglas has been charged with murder in the recent fatal shooting of 18-year-old Savion McRae, according to an official with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI official confirmed to DouglasNow that Shamond Jaquavious Campbell is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail in connection to...
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta man sentenced for illegal gun possession

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was sentenced to prison after illegally possessing a gun, according to the US Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia. Deontray Demorria Crumpton, 25, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison and three years of supervised release to run concurrently with any term of imprisonment imposed in a Miami-Dade County, Fla. state case and consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending Lowndes County case for probation violation.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Three arrested in Valdosta for stealing property from cars

VALDOSTA – Valdosta and Lowndes officers responded to a North Oak Street Extension apartment complex where three subjects were breaking into vehicles. Arrested: Diaz, Sincer, African American male, age 17, resident of Valdosta. Arrested: Juvenile, age 15, resident of Valdosta. Arrested: Juvenile, age 14, resident of Valdosta. On June...
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CNHI

Driver fleeing traffic stop flips in Southeast Moultrie yard

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop dramatically crashed on Fifth Avenue Southeast Friday morning. Moultrie police said the driver fled on foot, but a suspect has been identified and warrants have been taken for his arrest. At about 9:59 a.m. Friday, MPD Sgt. Christopher Powell initiated...
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Atkinson Co. mobile home struck twice by lightning

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - A mobile home was struck by lighting Friday after a severe thunderstorm, according to a Facebook post by Atkinson County EMA/Fire (ATCO). ATCO Fire Department responded to Live Oak Homes, a mobile home dealer in Willacoochee late Friday afternoon. During a thunderstorm lighting struck twice. The...
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia health experts said COVID-19 cases are going up. As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help protect yourself and your family from the virus. That’s according to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell Medical Center in Tifton.
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Barack Obama Blvd closure due to repairs

VALDOSTA – Due to necessary roadway repairs, a portion of Barack Obama Blvd in Valdosta will be closed to traffic on Monday thru Thursday, June 27-30. According to the City of Valdosta, a portion of Barack Obama Blvd will be closed to traffic because of necessary roadway repairs. Motorists need to be prepare by planning ahead and to be aware of traffic detour control devices.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
290
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy