Motorcycle driver who crashed during high speed pursuit charged with felony endangerment

A Church Hill man who allegedly fled a traffic stop on a motorcycle while speeding on Carters Valley Road in Mount Carmel was arrested after he crashed into the back of a passenger vehicle during the pursuit.

MCPD Detective Hunter Jones stated in his report that on June 17 around 6:20 a.m. he observed a yellow sport bike, later identified as a Honda CBR, traveling East on Carters Valley Road near Big Oak Road 65 mph in a 45 mph zone.

“I turned around on the vehicle and caught up to it around Carters Valley Road and Big Elm Road,” Jone stated in his report. “At that time, I had my emergency lights and siren activated. The vehicle then accelerated and passed a marked Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office cruiser driven by Deputy Natalee Long in a no passing zone.”

Jones reported that the motorcycle didn’t have a registration plate displayed to the rear. Jones noted that the Kingsport Police Department has had several thefts of sport motorcycles recently and he suspected that the vehicle in question was stolen.

“The vehicle then continued East on Carters Valley Road between 60 mph and 70 mph,” Jones said. “I advised dispatch to notify Assistant Chief Scott Alley of the traffic and he responded on the radio that he was monitoring. Near the intersection of Carters Valley Road and Shaw Street the vehicle accelerated further in excess of 70 mph and began to pull away from my unit.”

Jones added, “I began to back off of the vehicle in order to terminate the pursuit. At that time, the vehicle began slowing down dramatically. At the intersection of Carters Valley Road and Harrison Avenue the vehicle slid into the back of an East bound Toyota Corolla causing minimal damage to it. The Honda CBR then rolled onto its side and the driver came off of it.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Eric Wayne Sanders, 30, 5127 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill.

Both drivers were checked and asked if they needed medical attention to which both replied that they did not.

A check of Sanders revealed him to his license to be revoked for DUI in Sullivan County since 2018. A small amount of a green leafy substance was located in his right pant watch pocket.

The weight of the substance was determined to be .71 grams. Due to the minimal weight of the substance, it will not be sent to be tested for identification. A check of the Honda revealed it to be unregistered and uninsured.

Sanders was charged with felony reckless endangerment, speeding, no insurance, reckless driving, driving on Revoked 2nd offense, lane violation, and driving unregistered vehicle.

Sanders was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Wednesday.