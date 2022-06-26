ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Eagles tribute performance pushed to Monday

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qz88P_0gMkobfo00

[GRANDVIEW] Less than cooperative weather conditions have once again acted as a foil to the plans of Theatre West Virginia, as inclement conditions have resulted in the postponing of Sunday evening’s scheduled performance from Eagles tribute act, 7 Bridges Road, until Monday.

In a Sunday afternoon announcement with the band, Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill revealed that the planned show would not go on as scheduled due to dreary conditions throughout Raleigh County.

However, it was also revealed that the Nashville-based group have made arrangements to remain in Beckley through the night in order to take the stage Monday night for a rescheduled performance at Grandview’s Cliffside Amphitheatre at 7:30.

“[A] big show was planned for today – 7 Bridges Road,” Hill said in the announcement. “Mother nature’s not cooperating, but we’re not going to lose them. We’re going to keep them here in Beckley [for] 24 hours. They’re going to hang out here, and we’re going to start this whole thing tomorrow.”

Wednesday’s outdoor performance of Theatre West Virginia’s Hatfields and McCoys production was also brought to an abrupt end due to June showers – more on that here – with those in attendance being offered reimbursement tickets for future performances.

7 Bridges Road will be performing as part of Theatre West Virginia’s Summer Concert Series presented in conjunction with Groovy 94.1 and New, Taylor & Associates. The new series kicked off on June 19 with a tribute to John Denver by Ted Vigil.

Tickets remain available for Monday’s performance, and can be purchased here at the Theatre West Virginia website, or by phone at (304) 256-6800.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Alan Jackson Drops out of Major Concert Amid Recent Health Issues

Alan Jackson dropped out of the CMA Fest, which kicks off on Thursday in Nashville. The Country Music Hall of Famer was scheduled to headline a show at Nissan Stadium and is scheduled to start a tour later this month. Jackson, 63, announced last fall that he has Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a degenerative nerve condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Rocks Out at CMA Fest: PHOTOS

How do you best celebrate an American Idol win? If you’re Noah Thompson, you head to Nashville to soak in CMA Fest. Thompson stepped to the stage during Jimmie Allen’s set Friday. He sang his debut single, “One Day Tonight. The American Idol social media account touted the appearance of this year’s champion. The tweet said Thompson “wowed the crowd at CMA Fest.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville

Paying tribute to the late, great Keith Whitley. It always amazes me the impact that Keith Whitley had on country music in such a short career. He released his first solo album, an EP called A Hard Act to Follow, in 1984. He would go on to release only two full albums before his tragic death in 1989, with his third full-length album I Wonder Do You Think of Me coming out months after his death. Since then three posthumous albums of Whitley’s […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley & Lorrie Morgan Join Darryl Worley For Performance Of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” At Keith Whitley Tribute Show In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Speaks Out on Not Being a Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Hank Williams, Jr. is offering answers to one lingering question about his career. Why is he not a member of the Grand Ole Opry?. “Bocephus” was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021, but he’s never been embraced by the “show that made country music famous.” His father was a member of the Opry, despite later being fired for missing too many shows. But his father’s firing has nothing to do with his own membership. The Grand Ole Opry simply isn’t something that Hank Williams Jr dreamed about.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
Beckley, WV
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Brooks & Dunn Pulls Miranda Lambert Out Of The Audience To Sing “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” And “Neon Moon”

You never know who’s gonna pop up at a show in Nashville… And for fans at the Brooks & Dunn concert at Bridgestone Arena last night, they got way more than their money’s worth when Kix and Ronnie pulled Miranda Lambert up on stage to sing a few tunes. The Texas native was there taking in the show and “gettin’ drunk” with her friends in the audience, when Ronnie got wind that she was there and wanted to bring her […] The post Brooks & Dunn Pulls Miranda Lambert Out Of The Audience To Sing “Cowgirls Don’t Cry” And “Neon Moon” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Lootpress

West Virginia aviator honored at memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service at a county courthouse, officials said. The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half–staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
John Denver
Whiskey Riff

Josh Turner Covers The Hell Out Of George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” Back In 2006

It’s no secret that Josh Turner has one of the best, and definitely the deepest, voices in all of modern day country music. We were all spinning his hits “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Long Black Train,” and more in the mid 2000s like there was no tomorrow, keeping that traditional old school country music feel in a time when pop was slowly beginning to integrate into the genre.
THEATER & DANCE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy