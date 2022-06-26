Eagles tribute performance pushed to Monday

[GRANDVIEW] Less than cooperative weather conditions have once again acted as a foil to the plans of Theatre West Virginia, as inclement conditions have resulted in the postponing of Sunday evening’s scheduled performance from Eagles tribute act, 7 Bridges Road, until Monday.

In a Sunday afternoon announcement with the band, Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill revealed that the planned show would not go on as scheduled due to dreary conditions throughout Raleigh County.

However, it was also revealed that the Nashville-based group have made arrangements to remain in Beckley through the night in order to take the stage Monday night for a rescheduled performance at Grandview’s Cliffside Amphitheatre at 7:30.

“[A] big show was planned for today – 7 Bridges Road,” Hill said in the announcement. “Mother nature’s not cooperating, but we’re not going to lose them. We’re going to keep them here in Beckley [for] 24 hours. They’re going to hang out here, and we’re going to start this whole thing tomorrow.”

Wednesday’s outdoor performance of Theatre West Virginia’s Hatfields and McCoys production was also brought to an abrupt end due to June showers – more on that here – with those in attendance being offered reimbursement tickets for future performances.

7 Bridges Road will be performing as part of Theatre West Virginia’s Summer Concert Series presented in conjunction with Groovy 94.1 and New, Taylor & Associates. The new series kicked off on June 19 with a tribute to John Denver by Ted Vigil.

Tickets remain available for Monday’s performance, and can be purchased here at the Theatre West Virginia website, or by phone at (304) 256-6800.