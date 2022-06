YELLOWSTONE — A 34-year-old Colorado Springs, CO man was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27. Park officials say the man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group. Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO