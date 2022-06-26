ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Left lane of I-90 westbound near Jefferson Street exit now cleared

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The left lane of I-90 Westbound at milepost 280 is now cleared.

A collision took place near the Jefferson Street exit, blocking the left lane of the highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said to expect long delays in the area when the collision was first reported.

Use caution when traveling through areas of traffic.

