Indiana State

Roe v. Wade overturned: Reactions to the ruling, Indiana’s current laws and what could come next

Indiana Daily Student
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, ending federal protection for abortions and making abortion access a state-by-state issue. Abortion currently remains legal in Indiana, but the state may be set to restrict abortion access in the coming weeks. Indiana has a...

www.idsnews.com

Comments / 10

Shane Edwards
3d ago

to all the women begging for abortions why don't you do us all a favor and abort yourselves everyone wins that way

Reply(5)
14
Nancy Cockerham
3d ago

Babies ( humans) aren't anything but God's gift . You done want them keep your legs closed,protect, and or get rid of the child yourself people know how!!!!God have mercy on your soul.....

Reply
6
