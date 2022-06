One person is dead as a result of a brush fire in Sonoma County yesterday. The “Roblar” fire is responsible for the death after flames scorched 63-acres of land. The man was found in a construction vehicle on private property. The fire started in the afternoon near Roblar and Canfield roads, pushed by wind gusts of 25 miles per hour. Smoke from the fire drifted into Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, causing hundreds of people to call 911 over concerns of fire within the city limits. The blaze was fully contained later in the evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO