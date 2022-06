Jeremiah Hughes just wrapped up an official visit to Baton Rouge on Thursday, and the Tigers could be well-positioned to land him after the trip reportedly went well. Hughes — a three-star cornerback from one of the nation’s top high school teams, Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas — received three Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports following the conclusion of his visit, and all three are in favor of LSU.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO