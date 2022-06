Christian Bale is set to return to the superhero genre in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, where he plays the villainous Gorr The God Butcher. But before Bale stepped onto the role of the menacing Gorr, he first played DC's caped crusader in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. Several actors have recreated the classic Bat vigilante throughout the years after Bale officially retired in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, yet, his performance as Bruce Wayne still remains the gold standard of iconic Batman performances. Now, what are the odds of seeing Christian Bale as Batman again?

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO