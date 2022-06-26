Where to Watch and Stream Mother Free Online

A third season of adventures with Baby Yoda (or Grogu, but isn't Baby Yoda much cuter) - need we say more? Disney+ will soon bring us The Mandalorian Season 3!. The Mandalorian is the first live-action series to come out for the Star Wars franchise. It was created by Jon Favreau for Disney+. Happening after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the series follows the sole Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, aboard the Razor Crest, who was hired by the Imperial forces to find the young Grogu but goes against orders to protect and deliver the Grogu home. Djarin is pursued by the Moff Gideon, who wants to use Baby Yoda, I mean Grogu, for his connection to the Force.

