Chicago, IL

1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in Garfield Park, Chicago police say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WLS) — One person was killed and another was wounded after gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus in Garfield Park on the West Side...

Man, 24, shot standing at Near South Side bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while waiting at a bus stop Monday night on the Near South Side. The 24-year-old was standing at a bus stop around 9:35 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and started shooting at him in the 2600 block of South State Street, police said.
Chicago police issue alert over Southwest Side robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side about a string of recent robberies this June. Four robberies were reported in a span of eight days in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods, according to CPD community alerts. In each incident, a suspect, sometimes armed with...
Carjacking alert issued after 5 Uber drivers and motorists robbed in span of two hours

CHICAGO - At least five people were carjacked and robbed in a span of two hours Wednesday morning across several Chicago neighborhoods, according to a new CPD community alert. In each incident, a group of four men dressed in all black approached Uber drivers and other motorists and demand their vehicle and personal property at gunpoint, police said.
Videos show a large group swarming Lakeview streets again, 2 arrested

Another large group of young people descended on Lakeview last night, dancing on squad cars, jumping on top of a CTA bus, and blocking the street as Chicago police once again summoned backup units from other districts to help contain it all. “What’s going on,” a man asked an officer...
Smash-and-grab thieves hit Logan Square restaurant

CHICAGO - Thieves smashed the entrance of a Logan Square restaurant and made off with cash early Tuesday on Chicago's Northwest Side. Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm around 3 a.m. and found the front glass door of a restaurant had been shattered with a rock in the 2100 block of North Western Avenue, officials said.
Officers Working Weeks Without Breaks Blast Lightfoot For Claiming Cops Have An ‘Incredible’ Amount Of Time Off

CHICAGO — Two married police officers have tapped relatives to look after their children as they work more than three weeks with no days off. Neither is getting a break until after the busy July 4 weekend, which often requires officers to work 12-hour shifts, said one of the officers, whom Block Club is not naming since they are not allowed to speak to reporters.
Pair wounded in River North drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday morning in the River North neighborhood. A 29-year-old man and a man in his 20s were outside around 3:40 a.m. when someone traveling in Jeep started shooting at them in the 400 block of North State Street, police said.
3 boys killed in West Humboldt Park fire

CHICAGO — Three children have now died following a fire in West Humboldt Park over the weekend. On Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 4-year-old Axel Cruz as the victim of a fire that broke out in a home in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue around midnight on Chicago’s West Side. […]
Man charged in shooting outside popular Lake View bar

CHICAGO - An Oak Lawn man was charged in the shooting of another man outside a popular North Side bar earlier this month. Anthony Lampkins, 33, was arrested Sunday and was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery a firearm, according to police. Police identified Lampkins as the gunman...
Man, 25, shot in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times during a drive-by early Monday in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 25-year-old was shot multiple times in the buttocks by someone in a gray Cadillac sedan around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. He was taken...
Man dragged during attempted carjacking at parking garage in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked in a parked garage in Streeterville Monday morning. The victim told CBS 2 he was just getting off work when someone tried to take his car. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. in a garage on McClurg Court and Ontario Street by Northwestern Hospital. "As I'm coming toward my vehicle, they guy's rushing toward me, trying to get into my vehicle, at this point we are rationing for my car," the victim told CBS 2. "As he gets in the vehicle he's trying to take off."Police on the scene said a stolen vehicle from an earlier carjacking just blocks away was used as the getaway car.Though not advised by police, this is what the victim did next with the attempted carjacker at the wheel."I grabbed onto the door, he dragged me with my car," The victim said. "That's when the vehicle hit another car over there, so then he jumps out the passenger side and runs and gets into another vehicle and they take off."The victim said he did suffer some scratches on his hand.  Police say you should avoid going after your vehicle during a carjacking.
