Shiawassee County, MI

‘Temporarily suspended’ -- Catalytic converters stolen from Shiawassee buses

By Brendan Vrabel
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A theft of catalytic converters caused transportation services from the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) to be temporarily suspended. SATA announced on Facebook Sunday...

Denden
3d ago

You'd think with busses that cost half a million dollars each, they would have cameras in their parking lots. If they do have cameras, why wasn't it mentioned?

CBS Detroit

Catalytic Converter Thefts In Shiawassee County Shut Down Buses

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A dial-a-ride bus service in a Michigan county has been suspended after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They’re sought by thieves because they contain valuable precious metals. The thefts occurred last weekend at buses operated by the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency in Shiawassee County, 40 miles northeast of Lansing. “At this point, our transportation services are temporarily suspended. We are going week to week and will inform you regularly of any changes,” the agency said Monday. For a fee, the buses take county residents to grocery stores, medical appointments, schools and more. People who are 60 or older can ride for free. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
