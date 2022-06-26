State offering free KN95 masks at select locations
PIKES PEAK REGION — Colorado is offering free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at participating locations, says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Anyone who wishes to wear a mask to lower their risk of getting COVID-19 is encouraged to do so, especially in areas with higher COVID-19 levels.
You can receive five free masks per month.
Here are a few distribution sites in the Pikes Peak region:
- Cañon City Public Library – 516 Macon Ave, Canon City CO 81212
- Cheraw Fire Department – 32227 County Rd JJ, La Junta CO 81050
- Otero County Health Department – 13 West 3rd Street, Room 111, La Junta CO 81050
- Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District – 1835 Tuskegee Place, Colorado Springs CO 80915
- Security Fire Department – 400 security blvd, Colorado Springs CO 80911
- Security Public Library – 715 Aspen Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80911
- City of Trinidad Community Center – 1309 Beshoar Ave., Trinidad CO 81082
- Las Animas Huerfano Counties District Health Department – 412 Bendicta Ave, Trinidad CO 81082
- Office of the Colorado State Public Defender – 8044 W. Hwy 50, Suite 100, Salida CO 81201
- Community Partnership Family Resource Center – 701 Gold Hill Square, Woodland Park CO 80863
- Mountain Communities Fire Department – 1200 Sundance St., Woodland Park 80863 CO
- Conejos County – 6683 County Rd. 13, Conejos CO 81129
- Conejos County Department of Social Services – 12989 County Road G6, Conejos CO 81129
- Cripple creek Parks & Recreation – 128 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek CO 80813
- Franklin Ferguson Memorial Library – 410 North B Street, Cripple Creek CO 80813
- El Pueblo History Museum – 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo CO 81003
- Florissant Fire/ Rescue – 2606 US Highway 24, Florissant CO 80816
- Four Mile Fire Protection District – 8437 Teller County Road 11, Florissant CO 80816
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 1