Colorado Springs, CO

State offering free KN95 masks at select locations

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

PIKES PEAK REGION — Colorado is offering free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at participating locations, says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Anyone who wishes to wear a mask to lower their risk of getting COVID-19 is encouraged to do so, especially in areas with higher COVID-19 levels.

You can receive five free masks per month.

Here are a few distribution sites in the Pikes Peak region:

  • Cañon City Public Library – 516 Macon Ave, Canon City CO 81212
  • Cheraw Fire Department – 32227 County Rd JJ, La Junta CO 81050
  • Otero County Health Department – 13 West 3rd Street, Room 111, La Junta CO 81050
  • Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District – 1835 Tuskegee Place, Colorado Springs CO 80915
  • Security Fire Department – 400 security blvd, Colorado Springs CO 80911
  • Security Public Library – 715 Aspen Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80911
  • City of Trinidad Community Center – 1309 Beshoar Ave., Trinidad CO 81082
  • Las Animas Huerfano Counties District Health Department – 412 Bendicta Ave, Trinidad CO 81082
  • Office of the Colorado State Public Defender – 8044 W. Hwy 50, Suite 100, Salida CO 81201
  • Community Partnership Family Resource Center – 701 Gold Hill Square, Woodland Park CO 80863
  • Mountain Communities Fire Department – 1200 Sundance St., Woodland Park 80863 CO
  • Conejos County – 6683 County Rd. 13, Conejos CO 81129
  • Conejos County Department of Social Services – 12989 County Road G6, Conejos CO 81129
  • Cripple creek Parks & Recreation – 128 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek CO 80813
  • Franklin Ferguson Memorial Library – 410 North B Street, Cripple Creek CO 80813
  • El Pueblo History Museum – 301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo CO 81003
  • Florissant Fire/ Rescue – 2606 US Highway 24, Florissant CO 80816
  • Four Mile Fire Protection District – 8437 Teller County Road 11, Florissant CO 80816
Comments / 1

YellowRoseofTexas
3d ago

what are they laced with? covid? monkeypox? nothing is free or done out the kindness of the governments heart. Ask the natives about the free blankets given to them. Free isn't a term to be used because tax dollars paid for them so you could give them away free. look how those free shots are turning out.

Reply
3
 

