Stories of hauntings in and near Waterville have been told around campfires for decades, even centuries! Some places have been inhabited by spirits since before Waterville existed, some occurred in early Waterville history, and some have just now begun. The Haunted Waterville Tours are where the paranormal and historical meet, and to get the full experience, WGO joined a tour with a few special little ghost hunters. For tickets and information check out Haunted Waterville Tours.

WATERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO