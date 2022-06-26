ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A “Panda” Makeover Is Now Available On The adidas Supernova Cushion 7

By Jovani Hernandez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs adidas continues to push the boundaries within sports, the German outfitter keeps revisiting its past. The latest example?: A new colorway of the adidas Supernova Cushion 7. A relic of the early 2000s, the silhouette has been updated for the modern day with...

Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
Another Mismatched Nike LeBron 19 Low Appears In Lakers Colors

Despite recently unveiling the Nike LeBron 20, the “kid from Akron” still has a few more offerings of his current Nike LeBron 19 Low. Akin to past iterations from the Ohio-native’s signature sneaker line, the upcoming pair indulges in a mismatched color palette across its mixed-materials upper. Everything from the scale-laden forefoot of the left shoe to the crown-patterned outsole of the right counterpart, however, seems to draw inspiration from the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, the 37-year-old’s current team. “Lilac” and “Pink Glaze” claim considerable amount of real estate across LeBron James‘ latest proposition, and are accompanied by sizable hits of a sunny golden hue throughout the upper and sole unit. Nike React-cushioning at the midsoles don an off-white look that give the sneakers an “aged” aesthetic, while the voluminous Airbags nearby deliver a modern-day solution fit for royalty.
A Sky-Reminiscent Mix Of Blue And Grey Colors Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 has recently appeared in a compelling mix of blue and grey tones, further expanding the silhouette’s already-extensive roster of colorways. A high-quality build makes up the entirety of the upper, with suede playing a pivotal role in the sneaker’s appeal. Cool grey and light blue hues divvy up mudguards, quarter panels and more, with TPU components along the tongue introducing an eye-catching duo of hues mixing spring-friendly flair with autumn-appropriate dullness. Underfoot, Air Max unit cassettes also opt for a sky-reminiscent blue, pairing well with the semi-translucent, icy blue traction underneath it. Lastly, a wave-like logo takes over traditional Air Max 90 branding on the top of the tongue, suggesting thew sneakers are part of a larger collection.
Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
Lil Jon And FILA Show Love To Atlanta With A Heartfelt Colorway Of The Renno

The FILA Renno continues to make its presence known in the lifestyle sneaker market through its strategic partnerships with world-renown brands, boutiques, franchises, and influential figures. After being highlighted by collaborations with Barney’s New York and Dragon Ball Super, FILA has now linked with music icon Lil Jon for an ode to the city of Atlanta.
Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive” Releasing January 7th, 2023

Historically, the Air Jordan 9 hasn’t enjoyed the same type of attention as some of the silhouettes Michael Jordan wore during his professional basketball career. Ahead of its 30th anniversary, however, the model has dressed up in brand new styles that’ve captured old and new audiences alike. Although...
A Quilted Nike Dunk Low Appears In “Wheat”

The Nike Dunk Low currently boasts one of the most expansive catalogs among popular sneaker silhouettes. Recently, the 37-year-old design emerged in a “Wheat”-colored makeover complete with quilted base layers. Likely a proposition prepped for the year’s colder seasons, the newly-surfaced pair sees a leather build across the...
First Look At The Nike LeBron 20

It’s been almost exactly a year since the debut of the LeBron 19, which headlined Nike’s Space Jam: A New Legacy collection. And while we’ve enjoyed many a colorway since, the silhouette’s time is soon coming to an end, as the athlete himself was seen wearing the upcoming LeBron 20.
“Fossil Stone” Reappears On This Women’s Nike Dunk High

Over the past two years, the Nike Dunk High has exploded in popularity, with the silhouette gaining favor among women footwear collectors. By now, the sneaker’s “Panda” ensemble (“White/Black”) has gone on to experience the lifecycle of a legend-turned-bust, but other color combinations have also seen success without ridicule. Clean “Fossil Stone” has recently overtaken a women’s offering of the Air Jordan 1-like design, working in-tandem with “Sail” and “Black” tones for an ensemble that teeters between the warm and cold seasons.
Nike Recognizes Italy’s Devotion To The Air Max 97

To the uninformed, the Nike Air Max 97 may be considered a “staple” within the brand’s roster of product, but that’s largely due to silhouette’s “rebirth” from 2017 onward. Prior to the model’s 20th anniversary, the sneaker enjoyed little time in the spotlight...
This Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” Features Hoops Netting

Sneaker culture’s love for “University Blue” has yet to die, and shows no signs of doing so anytime soon. And this is thanks largely in part to Jordan Brand, who are often using the UNC signature across their vast catalog of classics. Here, the color appears once...
The Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 To Release Globally On June 29th

Just under a week ago, Slam Jam teamed up with Salomon for a collaborative XT-4. And upon its release at the retailer, the shoe very quickly sold out; and the same could very well happen again upon its global debut on June 29th. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Slam Jam...
Jordan Brand Paints A Colorful Scenery Atop This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid

Halfway through June, Jordan Brand decorated the Air Jordan 1 Low with many colorful stitches, effectively creating a picturesque scenery. And now, just a couple weeks thereafter, they’re evolving this very design via the Air Jordan 1 Mid, effectively expanding upon the world that the aforementioned low-top started. Unlike...
Sean Wotherspoon Gives The All-New adidas Orketro A Colorful Makeover

Although countless netizens have taken to social media to express the belief that Yeezy is currently carrying the brand, adidas has recently previewed new and old silhouettes with a lot potential to be hits. The adidas Orketro, a 1990s-inspired lifestyle sneaker for the modern era, is one such example, and it’s rollout is being assisted by Sean Wotherspoon.
