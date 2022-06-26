A “Panda” Makeover Is Now Available On The adidas Supernova Cushion 7

Despite recently unveiling the Nike LeBron 20, the “kid from Akron” still has a few more offerings of his current Nike LeBron 19 Low. Akin to past iterations from the Ohio-native’s signature sneaker line, the upcoming pair indulges in a mismatched color palette across its mixed-materials upper. Everything from the scale-laden forefoot of the left shoe to the crown-patterned outsole of the right counterpart, however, seems to draw inspiration from the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, the 37-year-old’s current team. “Lilac” and “Pink Glaze” claim considerable amount of real estate across LeBron James‘ latest proposition, and are accompanied by sizable hits of a sunny golden hue throughout the upper and sole unit. Nike React-cushioning at the midsoles don an off-white look that give the sneakers an “aged” aesthetic, while the voluminous Airbags nearby deliver a modern-day solution fit for royalty.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO