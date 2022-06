UK foreign secretary Liz Truss labelled Russian president Vladimir Putin an “appalling dictator.” Speaking from the Nato summit in Madrid, the foreign secretary was asked to describe the Kremlin leader after prime minister Boris Johnson called him “evil” and defence secretary Ben Wallace said he was a “lunatic.”“I would describe him as an appalling dictator perpetrating a war that was neither legal nor justified in any possible way,” Ms Truss told Sky News.“All I know is that we have to make it our absolute priority to stop this war and to push Vladimir Putin and the Russian troops out...

POLITICS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO