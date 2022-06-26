ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Jasper Post awards “Trooper of the Year”

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards.

One of the first responders that was recognized was Trooper Adam McBeth from the Jasper Post. He was chosen as the “2021 Trooper of the District”.

Trooper McBeth was awarded a plaque that read, “Presented to the Trooper who has achieved outstanding enforcement efforts in the areas of traffic and criminal enforcement, case and crash investigations, public information programs, and community service, and who has exemplified the professionalism and integrity expected of an Indiana State Trooper.”

Officials say Trooper McBeth made a strong impact in his patrol area where he normally works the night shift. Trooper McBeth made 176 criminal arrests and 1206 traffic contacts. Officials say Trooper McBeth made a strong impact in his patrol area where he normally works the night shift. Trooper McBeth made 176 criminal arrests and 1206 traffic contacts. According to Lieutenant Jason Allen, Commander of the Jasper District, Trooper McBeth also had 8 OWI’s.

