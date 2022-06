We all depend on water. Life requires water: to hydrate our bodies, our crops, and our livestock, which in turn provide us with the nutrition we require to be present on this Earth. Only 3% of the world’s water is freshwater, two-thirds of which is frozen in glaciers or is unavailable for our use. By 2025, two-thirds of the world’s population may face water shortages. Now imagine if your freshwater became polluted from an abandoned mine leaking 3 million gallons of heavy metals, arsenic and other chemicals into your water. This happened to the Animas River in Colorado, which flowed downstream into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona, carrying polluted water that affected people’s wells and way of life. This is one example of many mining disasters that we cannot allow to occur to the waterways we hold sacred in Alaska.

