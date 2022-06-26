ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATCH: What Brayson Hubbard commitment means for Alabama

By TouchdownAlabama.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrayson Hubbard announced his commitment to Alabama football Sunday, becoming...

WATCH: What Justin Jefferson Commitment Means For Alabama

Alabama football picked up its eighth commit in the 2023 recruiting class with a pledge from JUCO LB, Justin Jefferson Tuesday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Jefferson’s commitment means for Alabama in a video. The video can be streamed above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WATCH: What Cole Adams commitment means for Alabama

Alabama football remains hot on the recruiting trail after picking up a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver, Cole Adams, Wednesday. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Adams’ commitment means for the Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BREAKING: 4-Star WR Cole Adams commits to Alabama over Oklahoma and Arkansas

Cole Adams announced his verbal commitment to Alabama Wednesday. Adams attends Owasso High School in Oklahoma, and he is the Crimson Tide’s ninth commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Alabama remains hot on the recruiting trail with Adams’ commitment. He is the fourth prospect to commit to Alabama this week, and he is the first wide receiver to choose the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WATCH: Will Alabama football remain on fire on the recruiting trail in July?

Alabama football is closing out the month of June strong on the recruiting front, and the Crimson Tide will look to carry that momentum into July. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a look at what to expect from Alabama on next month during the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama DC Pete Golding hints at more good recruiting news for the Tide

Alabama football’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding an elephant emoji Tuesday morning, and some good recruiting news looks to be headed Alabama’s way. The elephant emoji has grown into a smoke signal for Alabama fans. Golding typically tweets the emoji when the Crimson Tide are in line to pick up a commitment from a top recruit he is usually actively. He last tweeted the emoji Sunday, which was before three-star athlete, Brayson Hubbard, and five-star defensive back, Tony Mithell, announced their verbal commitments to the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BREAKING: JUCO LB Justin Jefferson commits to Alabama

Justin Jefferson announced his verbal commitment to Alabama football Tuesday. Jefferson currently attends Pearl Community College in Mississippi, but he is originally from Tennessee. He is the eighth 2023 prospect to commit to the Crimson Tide. The Tennessee product chose Alabama over Texas A&M, LSU and others. The new Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Chris Braswell says Alabama’s defense is “focused on winning a national title”

We have had the opportunity to feature Dallas Turner, Brian Branch, and Chris Braswell via In My Own Words. All three defensive players for Alabama football told Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine to expect this group to become the best defense in the Nick Saban era. The Crimson Tide is coming for a College Football Playoff National Championship after losing to Georgia in 2021. Braswell, in particular, told Smith to keep his eyes on everyone defensively for Alabama in the fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
4-Star edge-rusher Bai Jobe announces final three

Bai Jobe announced his final three schools Tuesday via Twitter ahead of a commitment decision. Jobe attends Community Christian School in Oklahoma. However, he is originally from Senegal. The Senegal native listed Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma as his final three schools Tuesday. The Crimson Tide hosted Jobe for camp earlier this month, and he took official visits to Michigan State and Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
North Shore DB Devin Sanchez feels Nick Saban is a DB whisperer

Devin Sanchez has seen his recruitment grow since picking up his first offer from UTSA in January. Sanchez added to his offer list after he impressed Nick Saban and earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday while camping at UA. The Texas product attends North Shore High School. Alabama is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama LB Jaylen Moody lands a NIL deal

Jaylen Moody becomes the latest Alabama player to land a NIL deal. As a fifth-year senior, the linebacker from South Carolina joined Winner Circle Athletics. WCA is the mecca of human performance training. It has been voted as one of the top 10 human performance training centers on the west coast.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
