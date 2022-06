Maine State Police are investigating after a woman found her one-year-old son unresponsive in a plastic bin containing water in the Kennebec County town of Clinton. Just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, the Clinton Police Department were called to a home on Elwood Drive for a report of a drowning. The one-year-old boy was found by his mother outside their home in a “plastic tote that had water in it,” according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Police said another child had alerted the mother that the little boy was in the bin.

CLINTON, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO