Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 511 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Downtown Prescott, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prescott, Yavapai Campground, Downtown Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Groom Creek Subdivision, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Prescott Gateway Mall, Lower Wolf Creek Campground, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and White Spar Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO