FMHS construction trades team nation’s second best

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MADISON – The Fort Madison Construction trades team had to celebrate some pretty exciting news Friday from an airport terminal At Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport. The group of four students including Landes Williams, Emmett Kruse, Andrew Schaefer, and Hayden Wolfe, was planning on attending an award ceremony...

www.pencitycurrent.com

KOEL 950 AM

What is the Best City to Celebrate July 4th in Iowa?

What is up with Wallet Hub and this disrespectful list they have floating around the internet? They've put together a list of the best and worst places for the 4th of July celebrations. Are you noticing what I'm noticing on this map? There's not a single city/town in Iowa that cracked the top 100!
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Anhydrous pipeline meeting set for Oct. 19

LEE COUNTY – Today the Iowa Utilities Board issued an order establishing the procedural schedule and setting a public hearing date of October 19, 2022, in Lee County, Iowa, for a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline project by Nustar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. The project is currently is pending before...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Illner Green to hold exhibit for July at FMAAA

FORT MADISON – Join us in the Main Gallery of the FMAAA Art Center located at 825 Ave G in Fort Madison, Iowa for the Opening Reception on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm of July’s exhibition Fragility and Impermanence. Artist Lori Illner Greene takes us...
FORT MADISON, IA
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin GOP Debate: Missing Michels Slammed by Rivals on Gas Tax, Residency

The Wisconsin GOP debate got pretty pointed, but Tim Michels was missing. Republican gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson, and Timothy Ramthun took the gloves off, slamming businessman Tim Michels for skipping a candidate debate in Green Bay and raising questions about his residency and ties to organizations that worked to raise the state’s gas tax.
WISCONSIN STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s river cruise season brings stops in Davenport, other Iowa towns

Iowa may not be at the top of the list of cruise ship destinations — but hundreds of people will be visiting on Mississippi River cruises this year. Steve Ahrens is the executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission in Davenport, which greets the passengers during stops. “They are all over I have so much fun interacting with them,” he says, “here they are having sort of that Mark Twain esque kind of experience plus right — and a little bit of that whole that Midwest, nice kind of hospitality that goes with it.”
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Amtrak train on its way to Iowa crashes in Missouri

MENDON, Missouri — An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago crashed in northern Missouri Monday. Amtrak says the train, eight cars and two locomotives with 243 passengers, crashed in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 p.m. when it hit a dump truck at a public crossing. The train was...
MENDON, MO
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

FM boys roll Keokuk in doubleheader

FORT MADISON – Fort Madison junior Kane Williams went 5-for-7 at the plate with four runs scored and and a couple RBI as the Hounds swept Keokuk 11-1 and 5-1 in a twinbill at Fort Madison Monday night. Williams was 3-4 in the first game with two RBI and...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Governor moves quickly on Iowa abortion laws

DES MOINES – Less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the country’s direction on abortion, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds put two legal contests in place to challenge current Iowa law on abortions performed in the state. First, Reynolds is urging the Iowa Supreme Court to...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa AG Miller withdraws from Reynolds’ legal actions on abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a statement on Tuesday regarding Governor Reynolds’ recent announcement she is seeking legal action after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. According to a release, Miller stated he will be withdrawing from representing...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Five bicycle trail projects get funding boost from State of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Five bicycle trail projects in Siouxland are getting a boost from the State of Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced$16.5 million in grant fundingfor the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Pen City Current

CO2 pipeline route change in Lee County prompts additional meetings

DES MOINES – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today filed a letter approving the dates, times and locations for 13 additional public informational meetings requested by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC (Navigator). The meetings are to discuss Navigator’s proposal to build and operate a large-scale pipeline system that will capture and transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities spanning approximately 1,300 miles across five Midwest states, including Iowa.
LEE COUNTY, IA
tspr.org

No more snow days in Macomb School District

The Board of Education agreed to have the district hold E-Learning days instead of calling off classes for emergencies such as snow storms. “On these years where you have four, five, six snow days, those really end up being four, five, six lost learning days, because when you tack them onto the end (of the school year), there’s no way of creating that continuity of learning,” said Superintendent Patrick Twomey.
MACOMB, MO
Pen City Current

Avenue H to be barricaded for 4th of July show

FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison Independence Day celebration will be held on Monday July 4th, 2022 at Riverview Park. Only a small portion of the park east of the pavilion will be blocked off for the pyrotechnics safety zone. To accommodate spectators, Avenue H will be barricaded at...
FORT MADISON, IA

