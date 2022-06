A multinational task force set up after Russia's invasion of Ukraine to seize the wealth of Russian oligarchs has seized or frozen $30 billion worth of yachts, luxury real estate, and other assets in its first 100 days, the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday. The Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs (REPO) task force's "work is not yet complete," the department said. "We continue to increase Russia's cost of its war." The Treasury Department and Justice Department launched REPO on March 16, and its members also include Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Australian, Japan, and the European Commission. The Justice Department's new...

