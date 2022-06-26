Light & Fluffy Peach Upside-Down Cake

Cracker Barrel, the combination country store and Southern-style eatery, has a been a staple in the South since it was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969. Folks have been flocking to the antique-filled chain for fried chicken, hash brown casserole, and other homestyle favorites for years, but like Chick-fil-A (and pretty much every other restaurant chain) occasionally Cracker Barrel discontinues a menu item—even if customers love it. "We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable menu items that our guests love," Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy, told Nation's Restaurant News in a statement after they trimmed some items from the menu in 2020.

LEBANON, TN ・ 22 DAYS AGO