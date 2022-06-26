ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hard Rock Café closing Boston location near Faneuil Hall at end of day Sunday

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Sunday is the last call for one bar and restaurant in Boston's Faneuil Hall area. The Hard Rock Café is closing its location on Clinton Street at the end of...

www.wcvb.com

NECN

Visit a Pub by the River a Short Drive From Boston (Just Not the Charles)

The Greater Boston area has no shortage of traditional Irish pubs, but very few of them have water views like so many of their fellow drinking spots in Ireland. A quick drive from downtown Boston — if you luck out with traffic — will actually bring you to such a place, however, and the Nashua location of The Peddler’s Daughter brings to mind some of the great pubs in the local area with cozy digs, friendly vibe, tasty comfort food and pints of ale and stout — and with the addition of some very nice vistas from its windows and outdoor deck.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Jamaica Plain Will Get a New Neighborhood Italian Restaurant This Summer

Jamaica Plain is getting a new neighborhood Italian restaurant later this summer: Tonino will open in the former Little Dipper space (669A Centre Street, Boston), the Tonino team announced today. Prior to Little Dipper, which was a space-themed diner, the address was home to a different restaurant with neighborhood Italian vibes, Tres Gatos sibling Centre Street Cafe, so Tonino should be right at home in the cozy space. It helps that Tonino co-owner Luke Fetbroth is already familiar with the storefront: The former Tres Gatos chef de cuisine also consulted on Little Dipper.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.
NEWTON, MA
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

Frog Pond to reopen for the summer season with a celebration

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Common Frog Pond will reopen for the summer season with an exciting celebration Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Park Commissioner Ryan Woods and The Skating Club of Boston will appear at the official opening of the spray pool. The event is open...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Ahead of Demolition, One Last Hurrah for the Harvard Square Pit at Pit-A-Palooza

Crowds gathered by the Harvard Square T station on Saturday to bid farewell to the Pit, a popular gathering spot in the '80s and '90s. By Miles J. Herszenhorn. Harvard Square’s Pit — the slightly submerged area located behind the T station entrance — is set to be demolished in July, but for one last time on Saturday, it was transformed into a circle pit.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Here's how MassDOT plans to accommodate busy July 4 holiday weekend travel

BOSTON — Traffic on Massachusetts highways, public transportation and at Boston Logan International Airport is expected to peak as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, transportation officials said. AAA predicts that in Massachusetts 1.37 million people will travel for the holiday and 1.2 million of those will go...
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

The Broadway Company Purchases Marlboro Village for $17.15 Million

BOSTON – Boston-based real estate investment firm The Broadway Company has purchased Marlboro Village, a fully occupied 102-pad manufactured housing community in Marlboro, MA. Marlboro Village is located on a 12.8-acre site at 181 Boston Post Rd., in Middlesex County, 31 miles from Downtown Boston. The price was $17.152...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

New York firm buys Hyde Park mall with room for expansion

Urban Edge Properties of New York has purchased the Shops at Riverwood on River Street at the Mattapan Line for $32.9 million from Finard Properties, which started building the mall on the grounds of a sprawling former paper mill in 2008. The eight-acre parcel where the Bay State Paper plant...
RETAIL
WBUR

What to know about this year's Boston Pops' Fourth of July concert

The music provided by the Boston Pops, bouncing out of the Hatch Memorial Shell stage and across the Charles River, feels like a must-have ingredient when enjoying Boston's beloved Fourth of July fireworks. And this year, the music is back. Conductor Keith Lockhart and the Pops will perform in Boston...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

"It's Like Etsy In-Person": New Expanded Artisan Store Opens In Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Kingston Collection Mall is now home to a newly expanded artisan shop, that boasts of being the largest store of its kind in all of Massachusetts. 4GoodVibes, an artisan store that features work from over 300 local artists, has expanded from a 1,000-square-foot...
KINGSTON, MA
franchising.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Announces Development Deals in Florida, Massachusetts and New Hampshire

June 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // REVERE, Mass. - Since 1951, Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a household name. The iconic restaurant which proudly lays claim to having invented the North Shore roast beef sandwich aims to bring its authentic taste of New England to new communities. Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners.
REVERE, MA

