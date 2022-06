One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin Hills, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Marlton Ave. in Baldwin Hills near Crenshaw Plaza.According to Los Angeles Police Department officers, a call came in for a victim down on a sidewalk, not conscious and not breathing. When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. No victim information has been released. There is no suspect information available at this time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO