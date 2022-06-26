ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska makes top group for 4-star OT, top-80 overall recruit, out of Louisiana

By Andrew Olson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter picking up 18 scholarship offers, Zalance Heard is starting to narrow things down in his recruitment. This weekend, Heard revealed that Nebraska is one of his top options....

