Astros activate rookie Peña; Brantley injured vs Yanks

Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros activated rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña from the injured list Sunday, but star outfielder Michael Brantley left their game against the New York Yankees with right shoulder discomfort. Star slugger Yordan Alvarez was out of the lineup with an ongoing hand...

