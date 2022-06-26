TW0122 - 6-Day Teens High Huts Adventure: White Mountains, NH (13 - 15)

Registration is required for this activity. SEM's Beginner/Intermediate Summer Hike Series, "It's All About the Views". Participation is open to all qualified hikers. We expect high demand on some hikes so you may be placed on the wait list to give other hikers a chance if you have already participated. We want to have as many hikers join us as possible. The Welch-Dickey loop trail is an intermediate hike that affords excellent views with nearly 2 miles of open ledge walking. On the south ledges of Welch Mountain, the trail runs through one of the few stands of jack pine (Pinus banksiana) that occur in NH. Some of the ledges provide mildly challenging rock scrambles. Hike length is 4.4 miles but with 1800' of elevation, it is a steep hike that we will take slowly. The terrain is wooded trails, granite slabs and a few rock scrambles. If the weather is wet, the hike is dangerous, and we will substitute a different hike in the same area. Register and join us!

THORNTON, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO