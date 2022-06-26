TW0122 - 6-Day Teens High Huts Adventure: White Mountains, NH (13 - 15)
Registration is required for this activity. Adventures using the AMC's high hut system explore the rugged beauty of New Hampshire's White Mountains. Participants will learn about mountain ecology and public lands as they build camaraderie and conquer the challenge of New England's highest peaks. Activities include day hiking, trail work, and...
This could either be the sweetest and most romantic date idea ever, a special and fun activity to do with your friends and family, or a therapeutic way to enjoy the warm weather with some food, a blanket, a good book, and your own company. Whatever the reason, you can't go wrong with a good old-fashioned picnic.
Registration is required for this activity. SEM's Beginner/Intermediate Summer Hike Series, "It's All About the Views". Participation is open to all qualified hikers. We expect high demand on some hikes so you may be placed on the wait list to give other hikers a chance if you have already participated. We want to have as many hikers join us as possible. The Welch-Dickey loop trail is an intermediate hike that affords excellent views with nearly 2 miles of open ledge walking. On the south ledges of Welch Mountain, the trail runs through one of the few stands of jack pine (Pinus banksiana) that occur in NH. Some of the ledges provide mildly challenging rock scrambles. Hike length is 4.4 miles but with 1800' of elevation, it is a steep hike that we will take slowly. The terrain is wooded trails, granite slabs and a few rock scrambles. If the weather is wet, the hike is dangerous, and we will substitute a different hike in the same area. Register and join us!
Pack up your tent and head for the mountains for the ultimate tent camping experience in New England this summer, according to VacationIdea.com. The online travel publication released a list of the 25 best tent camping spots in the U.S. and included Acadia National Park in Maine, the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, and the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire and Maine.
New England knows all too well the bite of horseflies and deerflies. While far easier to see with the naked eye than mosquitos, these guys land delicately enough that you don’t notice them until it’s too late and they’re already dining on your exposed flesh. According to...
Northerners call Maine “Vacationland.” People from all over the northeast head here for hiking, fishing, and lobsters. Its gorgeous forested landscape and breathtaking rocky coastlines may not be around for much longer, though. If the Thwaites Glacier melts, some of Maine’s coastal cities will end up underwater.
My lady wanted me to take her to the movies a few weeks ago - something we have not done in years. Although I prefer sitting on my own couch, drinking my own beer, and enjoying my free snacks, I had a blast going to the movies for a date night. It brought back so many memories of movie trips as a kid.
I thought it was one car being a rebel, but it's on many cars on Long Island. First, let's break down Long Island. I don't know if I'd ever been to Long Island before, but there's a bakehouse that sounded delicious. Byers & Sons (LO Bakehouse) is open every day until Labor Day weekend. It was hot outside, and the only way to get there is a 45-minute Casco Bay Ferry ride (or your own boat). I took the ferry. They have yummy food and drinks and of course, baked goods!
New Hampshire is a breathtaking state full of giant trees, meandering rivers, and majestic mountains. It’s a beautiful place to visit if you enjoy hiking, camping, or rafting. Unfortunately, this fantastic natural beauty may disappear because New Hampshire is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.
Vermonters know how stellar the camping is at state parks across the Green Mountain State, but it is satisfying win recognition from out-of-staters. A couple of Vermont campgrounds were singled out in the region on the 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top Ten New England list from The Dyrt, a campsite booking website and app. The listing was based on the 4 million reviews and ratings provided by users of the platform.
SALEM, N.H. — A pair of gas stations in New Hampshire will be offering fuel at a heavily discounted price this week. Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire is partnering with the Mobil at 4-6 Mall Road in Salem and the Mobil at 456 Union Street in Littleton to offer motorists regular unleaded gasoline at a lowered price of $2.38 a gallon.
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is temporarily adjusting store hours at some locations because of staffing shortages. The commission said hours have been modified at some stores to cater to the largest concentration of shoppers while keeping all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet stores open.
Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on these...
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Summer is beginning, and what's better in summer than some tasty ice cream?. Where do you go when you want the best ice cream that New Hampshire has to offer? Who serves up the most delicious scoops and creative sundaes?
Why do trucks keep getting stuck on the Notch Road?. The Smugglers’ Notch mountain pass between Stowe and Cambridge is known for being a scenic drive... and for trapping trailer trucks. Weinberger defends decision to limit borrowing on new Burlington High School. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s mayor is...
At least two people from New Hampshire were among the approximately 243 people riding on an Amtrak train that derailed Monday afternoon in Mendon, MO. The accident is reported to have resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries. Authorities at the scene say the crash was the result of contact between the train and a dump truck.
The Granite State never ceases to amaze me with all of her natural beauty. We have lakes, mountains, the ocean, we have it all! And sometimes, there is beauty hiding in the most unsuspecting places. A Reddit user named madcyclist69 shared this photo of an Emerald Pool on the New...
After a Sunday scorcher, cooler temperatures return early in the week behind a band of showers and scattered storms Monday. A cold front will move through on Monday with clouds and showers. Scattered embedded storms are possible along with some heavy rain at times. With the timing of this being early in the day, the severe threat is low. Many spots could pick up close to a half inch of rain and highs will be much cooler, only in the 70s with lower humidity.
HAMPTON, N.H. — Municipalities in New Hampshire have had to make tough budget decisions as the high costs of gasoline and diesel raise project costs. Jennifer Hale, director of the Hampton Department of Public Works, said paving projects this spring cost a lot more than when they went out to bid.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a toasty Saturday, look for a Sunday scorcher today as temps climb even a bit higher, except at the coast. A cool down follows early in the week, in the wake of a band of showers and scattered storms. Today will be hazy, hot, and...
